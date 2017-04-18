West Virginia wants to leave nothing to chance after NCAA snub

West Virginia baseball is off to a solid start this season 21-13 overall record after this weekend where they took two out of three from perennial CWS contender TCU. The Mountaineers had a hot streak at the end of last season which saw them win 17 out of their final 21 games but lost the Big 12 Championship game in extra innings which saw them left out of the NCAA tournament. You can check out the AP article eon the Mountaineers by clicking here.

