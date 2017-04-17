College Baseball Daily

Video of the Day: Santa Clara’s Tyler Meditz with a Great Diving Catch

Video of the Day, West Coast Conference
2/26/17: SCU vs Michigan at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily

Santa Clara’s Tyler Meditz made an outstanding diving catch against Gonzaga over the weekend. You can check it out below.

