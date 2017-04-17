College Baseball Daily

CBD Photos of the Week for April 17th

CBD Photo Gallery
Tuesday, April 11, 2017; Hartford, CT; Hartford infielder TJ Ward (3) reaches for a pitch during the Hawks 6-4 victory over the Bobcats at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Here are the CBD Photos of the Week from our staff of writers from across the country. You can check them out below.

Sunday, April 16, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies infielder Scott Holzwasser (28) swings for a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field.
Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Andrew Misiaszek (14) and Northeastern Huskies catcher John Mazza (15) get together after the seventh inning during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field.
4/15/17: USF BASE vs Portland Pilots at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, CA. Portland wins 4-1. San Francisco Dons outfielder Matt Sinatro (4) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball
4/15/17: USF BASE vs Portland Pilots at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, CA. Portland wins 4-1. Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks infielder Christopher Testa (21) slides into home plate during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017; Hartford, CT; Quinnipiac catcher Evan Vulgamore (5) crashes into the net behind the plate during the Hawks 6-4 victory over the Bobcats at Dunkin Donuts Park.
Sunday, April 16, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies outfielder Jake Farrell (18) and Northeastern Huskies pitcher Tyler Brown (21) celebrate the victory during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field.
4/15/17: USF BASE vs Portland Pilots at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, CA. Portland wins 4-1. Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball
