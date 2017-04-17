CBD Column: Quick Thoughts from Northeastern and College of Charleston

I had the ability to check out two games from this weekend’s series between Northeastern and the College of Charleston. The Huskies were able to sweep the Cougars in three well pitched games by moving runners over and playing solid defense. Here are three quick thoughts on each squad based on what I saw.

Northeastern

Scott Holzwasser had a good weekend hitting a homer in Friday’s game and an impressive inside the park home run on Sunday. On the year, he is only hitting .255 with three homers and 19 RBI but since he is only a freshman maybe he has figured out the difference between playing high school and college baseball.

The other Huskies player that stood out to me as junior infielder Max Burt. He is what scouts would consider a big shortstop at 6’2 but he should excellent hands and made all the plays during the two games that I was there. On Friday, he went 3-4 with two RBI and on Sunday went 1-4 with a run scored. His bat is a major plus for him as he leads the Huskies with a .356 average while hitting three homers and 22 RBI.

Before the series, I had a chance to catch up with a southern based scout who stated that the College of Charleston squad was loaded at the plate and should be able to take advantage of the Huskies pitching staff. This scout was absolutely right that the Cougars had an excellent lineup but the Huskies pitching staff pounded the zone all weekend allowing only 11 walks in the three games combined including one reliever who allowed two in his only two batters faced. If the Huskies continue to pitch this well, they will be a very tough out in the CAA conference tournament.

College of Charleston

Redshirt Sophomore Logan McRae who drove in two runs on Friday is an imposing figure at the plate with a 6’1 frame but is only listed at 190 pounds. He has the ability to put on 20-30 more pounds and become a much better power hitter as he already is one with a .331 average, 11 homers and 38 RBI.

The other hitter that stood out was Erven Roper who is currently hitting .306 average with six homers and 29 RBI. He hit two homers on the weekend with a true lefty power swing including one off the top of the bleachers in right-center field.

Bailey Ober who is one of the top pitching prospects in the nation had five weeks off from starting and was up and down on Friday afternoon. He struck out the first two batters of the game but ended up struggling throughout the day lasting only 3.2 innings giving up five hits and four runs.