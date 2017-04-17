2017 NCBWA Division 1 Poll for April 17th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 30-2 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for the fourth straight week. Louisville stays at No. 2, North Carolina moves up to No. 3, Clemson stays at No. 4 and Texas Tech rounds out the top five. Nine of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ’16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (APRIL 17)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Oregon State Pac-12 30-2 1

2. Louisville ACC 31-4 2

3. North Carolina ACC 29-7 5

4. Clemson ACC 30-6 4

5. Texas Tech Big 12 31-8 6

6. Arizona Pac-12 26-9 7

7. TCU Big 12 28-7 3

8. LSU SEC 24-12 8

9. Cal State Fullerton Big West 23-11 9

10. Arkansas SEC 29-8 13

11. Virginia ACC 29-9 14

12. Kentucky SEC 25-12 15

13. Florida SEC 24-12 12

14. Auburn SEC 27-11 16

15. Michigan Big Ten 29-7 18

16. Mississippi State SEC 25-13 21

17. Long Beach State Big West 22-12 20

18. Wake Forest ACC 28-10 24

19. St. John’s Big East 26-5 19

20. Southern Miss Conference USA 28-9 17

21. Oklahoma Big 12 27-12 10

22. Houston American Athletic 25-10 23

23. South Carolina SEC 22-13 11

24. West Virginia Big 12 21-13 NR

25. Texas A&M SEC 26-11 NR

26. San Diego West Coast 25-9 27

27. Mercer Southern 32-6 NR

28. Oregon Pac-12 23-10 26

29. Stanford Pac-12 19-12 22

30. USF American Athletic 29-7 25

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida State, Illinois-Chicago, Jacksonville, Louisiana, Maryland, McNeese State, Minnesota, Missouri, Missouri State, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts, Sam Houston State, San Diego State, Tennessee Tech, UCF, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wright State, Yale.

Dropped out: Florida State (28), Florida Gulf Coast (29), Vanderbilt (30).

By conference: SEC 8, ACC 5, Big 12 4, Pac-12 4, American Athletic 2, Big West 2, Big East 1, Big Ten 1, Conference USA 1, Southern 1, West Coast 1.