CBD Photo Gallery: USF 4 Portland 0

San Francisco defeated Portland 4-0 in a West Coast Conference series opener on Thursday afternoon at Benedetti Diamond. Grant Goodman got the win allowing only four hits in seven innings while striking out three to pick up his third win of the season. Leading the Dons at the plate was Dominic Miroglio. Here are some of the best pics from the game.