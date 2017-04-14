CBD Photo Gallery: Northeastern defeats College of Charleston 6-3

The Northeastern Huskies defeated College of Charleston by a score of 6-3 on Friday afternoon to move into first place in the competitive CAA conference race. The Huskies got an impressive start from Mike Fitzgerald who allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one to improve his record to 4-1 on the year. The Cougars turned to Bailey Ober for the first time in five weeks as he started strong striking out the first two batters before the Huskies were able to get to him for two runs in the inning.

The big hit of the game was a four inning two run homer by Northeastern second baseman Scott Holzwasser which went far over the wall in left and the bullpens to give the Huskies a 5-2 lead. Each team would add a run before coming to the ninth inning with the Huskies leading 6-3.

Northeastern brought in junior left-handed pitcher Tyler Robinson who has been up and down this season struggling with walks according to Northeastern head coach Mike Glavine. Robinson didn’t struggle on Friday though as he struck out the side to pick up his sixth save of the season.

You can check out some of the best photos today below or the full gallery can be seen by clicking here.



Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston infielder Luke Manzo (1) runs to first base during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston infielder Logan McRae (34) swings at a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies infielder Nick Fanneron (23) slides into home plate during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies catcher John Mazza (15) catches a strikeout with umpire Chris Marshall calling the batter out during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies catcher John Mazza (15) swings for a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies infielder Scott Holzwasser (28) makes contact on a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Mike Fitzgerald (35) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston infielder Tommy Richter (2) at the plate during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Mike Fitzgerald (35) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston pitcher Tucker White (21) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston pitcher Tucker White (21) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston pitcher Will Detwiler (36) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Mike Fitzgerald (35) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies infielder Cam Hanley (10) follows through on a hit during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Andrew Misiaszek (14) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston infielder Joey Mundy (40) follows through on a swing during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Andrew Misiaszek (14) and Northeastern Huskies catcher John Mazza (15) get together after the seventh inning during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Andrew Misiaszek (14) makes a throw to first base to throw out College of Charleston infielder Dupree Hart (5) during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston infielder Tommy Richter (2) follows his hit during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field. Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; Northeastern Huskies pitcher Tyler Robinson (36) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field.