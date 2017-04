UConn has been having a great season on the field with a perfect start in the American Athletic Conference with a perfect 6-0 record but the story of Ryan Radue is much more important. Ryan was diagnosed with cancer and has made a triumphant return to the squad making his first appearance in February in over 600 days. You can check out the full article on Ryan by clicking here.

