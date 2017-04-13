CBD Photo Gallery: Becker College picks up a 9-2 victory over Anna Maria

I had the chance to check out a local Division 3 game between NECC conference member Becker College and GNAC member Anna Maria. Here are some of the best pics from the game. The full gallery is available by clicking here. Disclaimer: I was shooting the game for Becker Athletic Media Relations.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks catcher Kevin Perez (2) swings for a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks Tanyon Ventres (10) ducks out of the way of a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks pitcher Nicholas Hawrylciw (40) throws a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA;Becker College Hawks Vaibhav Desai (8) swings for a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks Tanyon Ventres (10) and Becker College Hawks head coach Robert McLaughlin together after Ventres slides into third base during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks Vaibhav Desai (8) leads off first base during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks infielder Christopher Testa (21) rounds third base during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks infielder T.J. Sempkowski (3) looks on during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks outfielder Josiah Shepherd (14) scores a run while Becker College Hawks catcher Trevor Read (6) high fives him during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats. Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks infielder Christopher Testa (21) slides into home plate during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.