CBD Photo Gallery: Becker College picks up a 9-2 victory over Anna Maria

CBD Photo Gallery, Division 3
I had the chance to check out a local Division 3 game between NECC conference member Becker College and GNAC member Anna Maria. Here are some of the best pics from the game. The full gallery is available by clicking hereDisclaimer: I was shooting the game for Becker Athletic Media Relations.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks catcher Kevin Perez (2) swings for a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks Tanyon Ventres (10) ducks out of the way of a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks pitcher Nicholas Hawrylciw (40) throws a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA;Becker College Hawks Vaibhav Desai (8) swings for a pitch during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks Tanyon Ventres (10) and Becker College Hawks head coach Robert McLaughlin together after Ventres slides into third base during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks Vaibhav Desai (8) leads off first base during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks infielder Christopher Testa (21) rounds third base during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks infielder T.J. Sempkowski (3) looks on during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks outfielder Josiah Shepherd (14) scores a run while Becker College Hawks catcher Trevor Read (6) high fives him during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017; Rochdale, MA; Becker College Hawks infielder Christopher Testa (21) slides into home plate during the Hawks 9-2 victory over the Anna Maria Amcats.
