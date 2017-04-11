NCBWA Division 1 Top 30 Poll for April 10th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 28-1 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for the third straight week. Louisville stays at No. 2, TCU again at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4 and North Carolina rounds out the top five. Seven of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ’16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (APRIL 10)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Oregon State Pac-12 28-1 1

2. Louisville ACC 27-4 2

3. TCU Big 12 26-5 3

4. Clemson ACC 28-5 4

5. North Carolina ACC 26-6 5

6. Texas Tech Big 12 28-7 6

7. Arizona Pac-12 23-8 8

8. LSU SEC 21-11 16

9. Cal State Fullerton Big West 21-10 14

10. Oklahoma Big 12 27-8 10

11. South Carolina SEC 21-10 9

12. Florida SEC 21-11 7

13. Arkansas SEC 25-8 15

14. Virginia ACC 26-8 22

15. Kentucky SEC 22-11 12

16. Auburn SEC 24-10 13

17. Southern Miss Conference USA 26-7 18

18. Michigan Big Ten 25-7 19

19. St. John’s Big East 22-5 11

20. Long Beach State Big West 20-11 27

21. Mississippi State SEC 22-12 30

22. Stanford Pac-12 17-10 23

23. Houston American Athletic 23-8 25

24. Wake Forest ACC 23-10 21

25. USF American Athletic 27-5 26

26. Oregon Pac-12 21-8 –

27. San Diego West Coast 21-9 24

28. Florida State ACC 21-13 20

29. Florida Gulf Coast ASUN 25-9 17

30. Vanderbilt SEC 21-12 –

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Baylor, Bethune-Cookman, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Dallas Baptist, Florida Atlantic, Illinois-Chicago, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, Maryland, McNeese State, Mercer, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Missouri State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Sam Houston State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, Washington, West Virginia, Wright State.

Dropped out: Maryland (28), Baylor (29).

By conference: SEC 8, ACC 6, Pac-12 4, Big 12 3, American Athletic 2, Big West 2, ASUN 1, Big East 1, Big Ten 1, Conference USA 1, West Coast 1.