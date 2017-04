With @ASU_Baseball being 12-18 overall and 2-10 in the @pac12, is Tracy Smith on the hot seat in Tempe? — CB Daily (@CB_Daily) April 10, 2017

Arizona state is off to a horrific start to the 2017 season with a 12-18 overall record and a 2-10 Pac-12 record after being swept this weekend by Cal. There has been an uproar in the Arizona State community over the poor start to the season including several people asking if Tracy Smith is on the so-called hot seat. So what do you think?