The Auburn Softball Hop

As I discussed some last year, the Auburn University softball team has been teaching a hop during a pitch for the defense to get their infielders ready to react quickly. Former Associate head coach Corey Myers put out a video recently discussing how they teach the hop which can be seen below. I am interested in seeing if any college or high school coaches have integrated this into their programs.

