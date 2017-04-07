College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

The Auburn Softball Hop

SEC
Comments

As I discussed some last year, the Auburn University softball team has been teaching a hop during a pitch for the defense to get their infielders ready to react quickly. Former Associate head coach Corey Myers put out a video recently discussing how they teach the hop which can be seen below. I am interested in seeing if any college or high school coaches have integrated this into their programs.

Updated: April 7, 2017 — 8:42 am
Tags: ,
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme