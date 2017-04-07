CBD Photo Gallery: UConn defeats Memphis 6-2

The UConn Huskies defeated the Memphis Tigers 6-2 on Friday afternoon behind seven strong innings from Tim Cate as he allowed two runs on five hits while striking out ten batters. The offensive leader was catcher Zac Susi who homered while going 3-4 with three RBI. The most impressive thing about Susi was his defense as he made multiple blocks behind the plate on pitches in the dirt while throwing a runner out at second base.

You can check out the best pics from the game below while the entire gallery is available by clicking here.

Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Umpire Brian Drury calls out Memphis Tigers infielder Brandon Grudzielanek (3) during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; The Memphis Tigers have a meeting on the mound with Memphis pitching coach Russ McNickle during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Memphis Tigers head coach Daron Schoenrock looks on during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Memphis Tigers infielder Trent Turner (6) throws the ball to the plate for a force out during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Memphis Tigers catcher Jason Santana (32) chases down Connecticut Huskies catcher Zac Susi (23) during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies infielder Conor Moriarty (20) heads home during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Memphis Tigers pitcher Hunter Smith (20) throws a pitch in the rain during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Memphis Tigers catcher Jason Santana (32) squares around for a bunt during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies catcher Zac Susi (23) follows through on his sixth inning home run during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies catcher Zac Susi (23) rounds third on his sixth inning home run with Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Penders during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies catcher Zac Susi (23) celebrates with his teammates during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Memphis Tigers outfielder Colton Neel (2) swings for a pitch during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Memphis Tigers outfielder Colton Neel (2) swings over a pitch during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies catcher Zac Susi (23) and Connecticut Huskies pitcher Tim Cate (36) talk after the seventh inning during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies outfielder Keith Krueger (7) swings for a pitch during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies pitcher Dan Rajkowski (45) throws a pitch in the ninth inning during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers. Friday, April 7, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies catcher Zac Susi (23) slides into third base during the Huskies 6-2 victory over the Tigers.