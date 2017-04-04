Here are the CBD Photos of the Week for April 4th. You can check them out below.

Virginia Tech Hokies sign autographs after a victory over Boston College. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Logan Knowles (19) slides home during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders infielder Cam O’Neill (13) runs down to first base on an eighth inning three run homer during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Stephen Born (28) dives back into first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Taylor Bryant unsuccessfully dives for the ball down the line. The ball was called foul – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks second baseman Michael McMahon (24) attempts to lay down a bunt during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks shortstop T.J. Sempkowski (3) rounds third base during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks.