CBD Photo Galleries: Navy and Holy Cross split a Doubleheader

The Navy Midshipmen picked up a 6-1 victory in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Monday against Holy Cross. The story of the game was Kyle Condry who went all seven innings allowing only one run on seven hits while hitting a batter to pick up his second win of the year.

The second game of the day saw Holy Cross pick up a victory by a score of 8-7 with Cam O’Neill hitting a three run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Crusaders a two run lead which they were able to survive a ninth inning rally from the Midshipmen. You can check out some of the best pics from the game below or on my photography website which can be checked out by clicking here.

GAME 1

Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Zach Biggers (2) at the plate before the Midshipmen’s 6-1 victory over Holy Cross. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen catcher Adrian Chinnery (38) swings for a pitch during the Midshipmen’s 6-1 victory over Holy Cross. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen catcher Adrian Chinnery (38) runs down to first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders infielder Anthony Critelli (30) makes a play at first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders catcher Alex Voitik (20) checks his swing during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Stephen Born (28) dives back into first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Leland Saile (14) celebrates a home run with teammates Evan Lowery (11) and Stephen Born (28) during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Leland Saile (14) celebrates his home run with Navy Midshipmen outfielder Stephen Born (28) during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Leland Saile (14) shakes Navy Midshipmen head coach Paul Kostacopoulos during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Umpire David Sperenza calls a strike during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen catcher Adrian Chinnery (38) eyes a pitch during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Christian Hodge (33) is hit by a pitch during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen catcher Adrian Chinnery (38) calls out the outs during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen pitcher Kyle Condry (51) and Navy Midshipmen catcher Adrian Chinnery (38) talk during a mound visit during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy.

Game 2

Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Logan Knowles (19) follows through on a hit during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Leland Saile (14) follows through on a hit during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Zach Biggers (2) can’t reach an outside pitch during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen catcher Adrian Chinnery (38) watches his hit during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders infielder Cam O’Neill (13) follows through on his swing during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Travis Blue (7) throws to first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; A Holy Cross Crusaders player dives back into first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Zach Biggers (2) in the on-deck circle sporting some saying in his number during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Jacob Williamson (22) checks his swing during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders infielder Anthony Critelli (30) celebrates his home run during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen pitcher Andrew Sauer (1) tosses a pitch during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Jacob Williamson (22) throws to first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen catcher Adrian Chinnery (38) looks into the dugout during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Leland Saile (14) celebrates his home run with his teammates during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Jacob Williamson (22) rounds third after hitting a home run during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Jacob Williamson (22) shakes hands with Navy Midshipmen head coach Paul Kostacopoulos during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Zach Biggers (2) throws to first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders infielder Chris Rinaldi (2) throws to first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders outfielder Austin Masel (9) runs to first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Holy Cross Crusaders infielder Cam O’Neill (13) runs down to first base on an eighth inning three run homer during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen infielder Michael Coritz (24) throws to first base during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy. Monday, April 3, 2017; Northboro, MA; Navy Midshipmen outfielder Logan Knowles (19) slides home during the Crusaders 8-7 victory over Navy.