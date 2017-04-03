2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll (April 3rd)

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 24-1 record, remains on top of the poll for the second consecutive week. Louisville is at No. 2 for the second week in a row, TCU moves up one spot to No. 3, Clemson jumps one notch to No. 4 and North Carolina vaults three spots up to No. 5. Eight of the top 10 return from last week’s poll, with Arizona and Oklahoma being the newcomers.

The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (APRIL 3)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Oregon State Pac-12 24-1 1

2. Louisville ACC 24-3 2

3. TCU Big 12 22-5 4

4. Clemson ACC 24-5 5

5. North Carolina ACC 22-6 8

6. Texas Tech Big 12 25-6 3

7. Florida SEC 20-9 9

8. Arizona Pac-12 20-7 11

9. South Carolina SEC 19-8 6

10. Oklahoma Big 12 25-6 15

11. St. John’s Big East 21-2 13

12. Kentucky SEC 21-8 18

13. Auburn SEC 23-7 19

14. Cal State Fullerton Big West 17-10 14

15. Arkansas SEC 22-6 20

16. LSU SEC 18-10 7

17. Florida Gulf Coast A-SUN 24-5 12

18. Southern Miss C-USA 24-5 27

19. Michigan Big Ten 22-6 26

20. Florida State ACC 18-11 10

21. Wake Forest ACC 21-8 29

22. Virginia ACC 21-8 16

23. Stanford Pac-12 14-9 17

24. San Diego West Coast 19-6 30

25. Houston American Athletic 20-7 24

26. USF American Athletic 24-5 25

27. Long Beach State Big West 16-11 –

28. Maryland Big Ten 18-8 –

29. Baylor Big 12 19-9 21

30. Mississippi State SEC 19-10 –

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Dallas Baptist. Florida Atlantic, Illinois-Chicago, Kent State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Mercer, Minnesota, Missouri, Missouri State, Morehead State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia, Wright State.

Dropped out: Missouri (22), Ole Miss (23), Louisiana (28).

By conference: SEC 7, ACC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Big West 2, A-SUN 1, Big East 1, Conference USA 1, West Coast 1