Fullerton Routs Riverside 15-2 to Clinch Series

Big West, CBD Photo Gallery
Taylor Bryant unsuccessfully dives for the ball down the line. The ball was called foul – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Cal State Fullerton picked up a 15-2 victory over UC-Riverside to take the rubber game in their key Big West series. You can check out the best pictures from the game below.

UCR Head Coach, Troy Percival, walks off the field after being thrown out of the game for arguing Gudino’s foul ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Tony Gudino reacts to his bases clearing double before he finds out the ball was ruled foul – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Persinger, Michael Farris – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Michael Farris, Dillon Persinger – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Contreras crashes into the wall attempting to catch Hurst’s fly ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Scott Hurst scores as Branden Williams wait for the throw to complete the in the park home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Scott Hurst, Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Scott Hurst hits an in the park home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cade Peters – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Contreras, Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
John Gavin – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Scott Hurst went 4 for 7 including a homer run, Triple and 2 singles – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Contreras is unable to catch Hurst’s fly ball for a triple – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Michael Farris – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Colby Schultz – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Hunter Cullen – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
