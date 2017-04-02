Fullerton Routs Riverside 15-2 to Clinch Series

UCR Head Coach, Troy Percival, walks off the field after being thrown out of the game for arguing Gudino’s foul ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Tony Gudino reacts to his bases clearing double before he finds out the ball was ruled foul – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Taylor Bryant unsuccessfully dives for the ball down the line. The ball was called foul – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dillon Persinger, Michael Farris – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Michael Farris, Dillon Persinger – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mark Contreras crashes into the wall attempting to catch Hurst’s fly ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Scott Hurst scores as Branden Williams wait for the throw to complete the in the park home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Scott Hurst, Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Scott Hurst hits an in the park home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cade Peters – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mark Contreras – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mark Contreras, Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos John Gavin – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Scott Hurst went 4 for 7 including a homer run, Triple and 2 singles – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Mark Contreras is unable to catch Hurst’s fly ball for a triple – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Michael Farris – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Colby Schultz – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Hunter Cullen – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Cal State Fullerton picked up a 15-2 victory over UC-Riverside to take the rubber game in their key Big West series. You can check out the best pictures from the game below.