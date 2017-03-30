CBD Photo Gallery: Rhode Island College picks up 10-2 win over Becker College

On Wednesday afternoon, I had the chance to catch some Division 3 College Baseball between Rhode Island College and Becker College down in Providence, Rhode Island. The Anchormen picked up the 10-2 victory on a cold blustery day as the spring weather still hasn’t taken over yet.

As many of our readers are aware, I am a freelance photographer so I was shooting this game for Becker College but you can check out the best pics from the game below and the full gallery is available by clicking here.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks Daniel Diaz (13) throws a pitch during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks outfielder Josiah Shepherd (14) dives back into first base during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Rhode Island College Harbormen Mike Webb (11) scores a run and high fives teammate Brad Douglas (6) during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Rhode Island College Harbormen Nate Vigeant (1) throws to first base during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks catcher Trevor Read (6) at the plate during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks head coach Bob McLaughlin looks on during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Rhode Island College Harbormen Daniel Greaves (14) throws a pitch during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks shortstop T.J. Sempkowski (3) rounds third base during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks outfielder Josiah Shepherd (14) slides into third base during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks second baseman Michael McMahon (24) attempts to lay down a bunt during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks. Wednesday, March 29, 2017; Providence, RI; Becker College Hawks Vaibhav Desai (8) makes a catch on a pop-up during the Anchormen 10-2 victory over the Hawks.