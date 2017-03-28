CBD Photos of the Week (March 28th)

Tuesday, March 21, 2017; Providence, RI; Albany Great Danes infielder Stephen Loreng (5) slides into home plate during the Bears 13-5 victory over the Great Danes.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017; Providence, RI; Brown Bears infielder Willy Homza (9) celebrates scoring a run with teammate Marc Sredojevic (22) during the Bears 13-5 victory over the Great Danes.

Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers head coach Mike Callahan goes out to argue a call with umpire Richard Galvin during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.