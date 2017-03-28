College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photo Gallery: Vanderbilt pounds Lipscomb 10-0

CBD Photo Gallery
Comments

Vanderbilt defeated Lipscomb 10-0 on Tuesday evening at First Tennessee Park which is the home of the Nashville Sounds. Jamie Gilliam of Lipscomb Media Relations shared some of his best pictures from the game below.

College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme