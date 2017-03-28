2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll (March 27th)

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 20-1 record, took over the top spot for the first time this season. Louisville drops to No. 2, Texas Tech moves up one spot to No. 3, TCU drops to No. 4 and Clemson moves up to No. 5. Seven of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 12 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ’16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MARCH 27) Rk. School Conference Record Pvs. 1. Oregon State Pac-12 20-1 2 2. Louisville ACC 21-2 1 3. Texas Tech Big 12 22-4 4 4. TCU Big 12 17-5 3 5. Clemson ACC 15-9 8 6. South Carolina SEC 17-6 7 7. LSU SEC 17-7 5 8. North Carolina ACC 18-6 10 9. Florida SEC 15-9 11 10. Florida State ACC 18-7 12 11. Arizona Pac-12 16-7 6 12. Florida Gulf Coast ASUN 14-10 16 13. St. John’s Big East 18-2 13 14. Cal State Fullerton Big West 12-12 9 15. Oklahoma Big 12 23-5 15 16. Virginia ACC 19-6 20 17. Stanford Pac-12 13-6 19 18. Kentucky SEC 18-7 27 19. Auburn SEC 20-6 24 20. Arkansas SEC 20-5 28 21. Baylor Big 12 18-6 14 22. Missouri SEC 21-3 18 23. Ole Miss SEC 15-9 17 24. Houston American Athletic 18-5 – 25. USF American Athletic 22-3 23 26. Michigan Big Ten 17-6 21 27. Southern Miss Conference USA 19-5 – 28. Louisiana Sun Belt 13-9 22 29. Wake Forest ACC 18-7 – 30. San Diego West Coast 15-6 25 Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Bethune-Cookman, Coastal Carolina, Dallas Baptist, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M, Kent State, Long Beach State, Louisiana Tech, Maryland, Memphis, Mercer, Michigan State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Oregon, Saint Mary’s, Sam Houston State, San Diego State, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, UCF, Washington. Dropped out: UCF (26), Texas A&M (29), Oklahoma State (30). By conference: SEC 8, ACC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, ASUN 1, Big East 1, Big Ten 1, Big West 1, Conference USA 1, Sun Belt 1, West Coast 1.