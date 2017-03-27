URI’s Tyler Wilson out for the 2017 Season

As I reported yesterday on twitter, Rhode Island left-handed pitcher Tyler Wilson will miss the rest of the 2017 season with a labrum injury. Wilson hasn’t pitched in a game since March 10th against Arkansas as he was lifted after 3.1 innings allowing one hit and two runs (one earned) while throwing only 81 pitches. Wilson on the year has a record of 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA in 17 innings. Last season, Wilson was a consensus first team All-American after going 13-1 with a 2.29 ERA while striking out 10.73 hitters per nine innings.

According to @BFoley82 sources, @RhodyBaseball stud left-handed pitcher Tyler Wilson is done for the year with a labrum injury. #MLBDraft — CB Daily (@CB_Daily) March 26, 2017