2017 Senior Class Award Candidates Released

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (March 27, 2017) – Thirty NCAA® baseball student-athletes who excel both on and off the diamond were selected as candidates today for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate baseball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists midway through the regular season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2017 College World Series® in June.
Baseball Candidates
Adam Alcantara, UC Irvine Brad Jarreau, Middle Tennessee State
Garrett Anderson, Florida Gulf Coast Pat Krall, Clemson
Andrew Beckwith, Coastal Carolina Evan Kruczynski, East Carolina
Zack Belski, Princeton Kris Lindner, Army West Point
Colby Bortles, Ole Miss Pat McInerney, Illinois
Tyler Buffett, Oklahoma State Matt Menard, Baylor
Drew Butler, Campbell Ben Miller, Nebraska
Adrian Chinnery, Navy Conner O’Neil, CSUN
Brady Cox, UT Arlington Chad Powers, Princeton
Jackson Cramer, West Virginia Hunter Schryver, Villanova
Anthony Critelli, Holy Cross Brett Smith, Bucknell
Todd Czinege, Villanova Caleb Stayton, Ball State
Josh Ellis, Harvard Stephen Villines, Kansas
Max Engelbrekt, Oregon State Jalen Washington, Ohio State
Rob Henry, Brown Russell Williams, Air Force