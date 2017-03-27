2017 Senior Class Award Candidates Released

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (March 27, 2017) – Thirty NCAA® baseball student-athletes who excel both on and off the diamond were selected as candidates today for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate baseball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists midway through the regular season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2017 College World Series® in June.

Baseball Candidates

Adam Alcantara, UC Irvine Brad Jarreau, Middle Tennessee State

Garrett Anderson, Florida Gulf Coast Pat Krall, Clemson

Andrew Beckwith, Coastal Carolina Evan Kruczynski, East Carolina

Zack Belski, Princeton Kris Lindner, Army West Point

Colby Bortles, Ole Miss Pat McInerney, Illinois

Tyler Buffett, Oklahoma State Matt Menard, Baylor

Drew Butler, Campbell Ben Miller, Nebraska

Adrian Chinnery, Navy Conner O’Neil, CSUN

Brady Cox, UT Arlington Chad Powers, Princeton

Jackson Cramer, West Virginia Hunter Schryver, Villanova

Anthony Critelli, Holy Cross Brett Smith, Bucknell

Todd Czinege, Villanova Caleb Stayton, Ball State

Josh Ellis, Harvard Stephen Villines, Kansas

Max Engelbrekt, Oregon State Jalen Washington, Ohio State

Rob Henry, Brown Russell Williams, Air Force