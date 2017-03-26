Long Beach State defeats Fullerton 8-5

Dillon Persinger, Scott Hurst, Niko Pacheco – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Jarren Duran forces Dillon Persinger to start the double play – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Gavin Velasquez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Gavin Velasquez talks to Chris Hudgins as they walk off the field – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Daniel Jackson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Chris Hudgins – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Scott Hurst, Tristan Hildebrandt – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Laine Huffman – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos John Sheaks tosses the ball to first on Hunter Cullen’s sacrifice bunt – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Chris Hudgins scores in the third – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Chris Hudgins is greeted in the dugout after scoring the Titans first run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Timmy Richards crosses the plate after his 3rd inning home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos David Banuelos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Laine Huffman – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Laine Huffman, Tristan Hildebrandt – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos David Banuelos hits his 2nd home run of the game – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Tristan Hildebrandt watches Banuelos home run clear the left field fence – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos David Banuelos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos John Sheaks picked up his 2nd win of the season, going up 4 runs in 6.1 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Taylor Bryant tags Daniel Jackson trying to steal 3rd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Long Beach State picked up a victory over conference opponent Cal-State Fullerton 8-5 in a non-conference matchup between the two schools. You can check out the best pics from the game below.