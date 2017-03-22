News and Notes from Albany and Brown Game

Here are some quick thoughts or notes from yesterday’s Brown Bears 13-5 victory over the Albany Great Danes.

The first thing that stood out to me on Tuesday afternoon was the improvements done by the Brown administration to Murray Stadium. I had not been down to Brown for a baseball game since the 2007 Ivy League Championship series. They have redone the entire bleachers while putting down a beautiful field turf which allowed the game to be played after the New England area received over a foot of snow less than a week ago.

The talent in the Brown lineup seemed to have the ability to compete with the upper echelon of the Ivy League this season with the Dartmouth Big Green. The difference between the two squads will likely be the strength of the Big Green’s pitching staff which has two victories over perennial power Miami (FL) and nearly swept the Hurricanes. If the Bears can overcome that, they could win the Red Rolfe Division.

Albany struggled on the mound on Tuesday giving up nine runs over the first two innings which effectively made the game over very early. The most impressive thing to me was that the Great Danes continued to have quality at bats and had a few chances to claw right back into the game but couldn’t get that key hit.

Albany head coach Jon Mueller said after the game that he didn’t know what to expect of his squad this season as he brought in two new assistant coaches in Peter Larson and Xander Uxley while starting several freshmen in the lineup.

The one freshman that stood out to me was shortstop Kevin Donati who made several solid plays in the hold including a jump throw to first base that was reminiscent of former Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter.

Mueller also stated the goal this season was to get into the America East tournament. It is a short tournament and America East is always a one bid league with Binghamton turning heads this year with a four game sweep of Virginia Tech, that this will be an epic fight in Lowell to see who gets the NCAA bid.