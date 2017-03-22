CBD Photo Gallery: Brown Bears beat up on Albany 13-5

The Brown Bears cruised to a 13-5 victory over the Albany Great Danes on Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. The Bears scored nine runs over the first two innings expanding their lead to 11-0 after four innings before things settled down. The Bears on offense were led by Marc Sredojevic who went 3-4 with a home run and three RBI. The Great Danes were led by Travis Collins who went 3-5 with a run scored. You can check out some of the best pictures from the game below while the full gallery is available by clicking here.

