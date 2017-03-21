CBD Photo Gallery: WPI picks up a 9-7 comeback victory over Gordon

Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers pitcher Keith Scales (22) throws a pitch during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.

Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers third baseman Steven Gallagher (14) gets Gordon College Scots outfielder Alec Willey (19) caught up in a rundown during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.