CBD Photo Gallery: WPI picks up a 9-7 comeback victory over Gordon

It isn’t too often that there is a chance to check out a Division 3 game but on this Monday, I had the chance to check out the WPI Engineers game against Gordon College Scots held at the New England Baseball Complex in Northboro, Massachusetts. WPI picked up the 9-7 victory over the Scots with a great relief pitching performance by Keith Scales who went seven scoreless innings allowing only two hits and walking only two. You can check out some of my best pics below while the full gallery is available by clicking here
.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers pitcher Mike Vaitkunas (13) throws a pitch in the first inning during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots Derek Hudson (31) throws a pitch during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers third baseman Steven Gallagher (14) watches his hit during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots catcher Travis Benoit (27) catches an outfield throw during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers outfielder Tyrone Patterson (23) swings for a pitch during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots Derek Hudson (31) tosses a ball to first base during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots Connor Rogotzke (21) dives back into first base during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers third baseman Steven Gallagher (14) gets Gordon College Scots outfielder Alec Willey (19) caught up in a rundown during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots John Lagerfeldt (2) leads off first base with WPI Engineers first baseman Joe Fainer (15) during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots John Lagerfeldt (2) throws a ball to first base during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots player looks on during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers third baseman Steven Gallagher (14) and outfielder Ryan Tropeano (10) celebrate a home run during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers outfielder Anthony Capuano (9) attempts to lay down a bunt during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers outfielder Tyrone Patterson (23) swings and misses on a pitch during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers head coach Mike Callahan argues a call with umpire Michael Finn during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers head coach Mike Callahan goes out to argue a call with umpire Richard Galvin during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Umpire Richard Galvin officially warns WPI Engineers head coach Mike Callahan during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers third baseman Steven Gallagher (14) throws a ball home for a forceout during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; Gordon College Scots third baseman Daniel Quint (11) makes a throw to first base during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; A WPI Engineers player looks on during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.
Monday, March 20, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers shortstop Nick Comei (5) prepares to throw to first base during the Engineers come from behind 9-7 victory over the Scots at the New England Baseball Complex.