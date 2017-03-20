NCBWA Top 30 Poll (March 20th)

FROM NCBWA RELEASE

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Louisville, sporting a perfect 19-0 record, took over the top spot for the first time last week and has it for the second week. Oregon State stands at No. 2, TCU No. 3, Texas Tech at No. 4 and LSU rounds out the top five. Seven of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MARCH 20)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Louisville ACC 19-0 1

2. Oregon State Pac-12 17-1 2

3. TCU Big 12 14-5 3

4. Texas Tech Big 12 17-4 8

5. LSU SEC 15-5 7

6. Arizona Pac-12 15-4 6

7. South Carolina SEC 14-5 9

8. Clemson ACC 16-4 11

9. Cal State Fullerton Big West 14-5 12

10. North Carolina ACC 15-5 13

11. Florida SEC 13-8 5

12. Florida State ACC 14-7 4

13. St. John’s Big East 14-2 17

14. Baylor Big 16-4 12

15. Oklahoma Big 12 21-3 20

16. Florida Gulf Coast ASUN 18-3 24

17. Ole Miss SEC 14-6 26

18. Missouri SEC 19-1 28

19. Stanford Pac-12 11-5 16

20. Virginia ACC 15-5 15

21. Michigan Big Ten 15-4 22

22. Louisiana Sun Belt 11-6 19

23. USF AAC 19-1 NR

24. Auburn SEC 17-5 NR

25. San Diego West Coast 13-4 25

26 UCF AAC 17-4 27

27 Kentucky SEC 15-6 NR

28 Arkansas SEC 17-4 NR

29 Texas A&M SEC 14-7 14

30 Oklahoma State Big 14-6 12

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Arizona State, Bethune-Cookman, Cal State Bakersfield, Coastal Carolina, Dallas Baptist, East Carolina, FAU, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Houston, James Madison, Lafayette, Long Beach State, Louisiana Tech, Maryland, McNeese State, Mercer, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Oregon, Saint Louis, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss, Tennessee, UC Irvine, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington, West Virginia.

Dropped out: East Carolina (18) , Coastal Carolina (21), Louisiana Tech (23), Vanderbilt (29), Tennessee (30).

By conference: SEC 9, ACC 5, Big 12 5, Pac-12 3, AAC 2, Big East 1, Big Ten 1, Big West 1, C-USA 1, Sun Belt 1, West Coast 1.