CBD Photos of the Week (March 20th)

z3/17/17: USF BSB vs LMU at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, CA. Dons lose 6-5 Loyola Marymount Tigers infielder Jamey Smart (20) San Francisco Dons infielder Ross Puskarich (14) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball Arizona Manager, Jay Johnson, walks off the field after being ejected for arguing a check swing call – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Justin Jones scores beyond the reach of SDSU catcher Hunter Stratton – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Andrew Brown legs out the throw to Nick Ames – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos 3/17/17: USF BSB vs LMU at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, CA. Dons lose 6-5 Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 3/17/17: USF BSB vs LMU at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco, CA. Dons lose 6-5 San Francisco Dons catcher Dominic Miroglio (26) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball Ernie De La Trinidad beats the throw to Andrew Brown at 3rd. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos

Here are the CBD Photos of the past week from across the country from our staff of photographers. You can check them out below.