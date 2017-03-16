Fullerton Blanks Arizona 4-0 In Midweek Matchup

Dillon Brown – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dillon Brown – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dillon Persinger – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Kyle Lewis – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Rio Gomez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Jj Matijevic, William Van Raaphors – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Scott Hurst, Rio Gomez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Jared Oliva – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Niko Pacheco – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Taylor Bryant – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Chris Hudgins – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Chris Hudgins – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Nick Quintana – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Ryan Gowens, Cory Voss, – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Hank LoForte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Kyle Lewis – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Kyle Lewis – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Hunter Cullen singles down the left field line scoring Prescott – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Chris Prescott – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

Reddit

More

Print

Email



Pocket

Pinterest





Cal State Fullerton picked up a 4-0 victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday evening. Here are some of the best pics from the game.