2017 NCBWA Division 3 Poll (March 14th)

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA polls with the NCBWA/D3baseball.com Division III Poll. Weekly polls continue through the NCAA Division III Championship.

The D3baseball.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly.

2017 NCBWA/D3BASEBALL.COM DIVISION III POLL (MARCH 14)

Rk. School [1st place] Location Record Pts. Pvs.

1. Emory [14] Atlanta, Ga. 15-2 603 1

2. Cortland [7] Cortland, N.Y. 9-2 582 3

3. Shenandoah [4] Winchester, Va. 12-1 568 2

4. Birmingham-Southern Birmingham, Ala. 14-3 544 4

5. Texas-Tyler Tyler, Texas 15-2 474 8

6. UW-Whitewater Whitewater, Wis. 3-1 452 5

7. LaGrange LaGrange, Ga. 18-2 442 10

8. UW-La Crosse La Crosse, Wis. 3-1 416 7

9. Wooster Wooster, Ohio 1-0 389 12

10. Randolph-Macon Ashland, Va. 11-4 366 11

11. Tufts Medford, Mass. 0-0 334 13

12. Pacific Lutheran Tacoma, Wash. 12-3 265 22

13. TCNJ Ewing, N.J. 2-1 260 20

14. Texas-Dallas Richardson, Texas 15-3 258 15

15. St. John Fisher Pittsford, N.Y. 5-4 240 9

16. Oswego State Oswego, N.Y. 8-3 226 17

17. Ramapo Mahwah, N.J. 0-2 189 6

18. Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Md. 5-2 177 19

19. Keystone La Plume, Pa. 3-3 172 14

20. Augustana Rock Island, Ill. 8-1 126 –

21. Rowan Glassboro, N.J. 7-2 101 –

22. Roanoke Salem. Va. 14-5 89 23

23. Alvernia Reading, Pa. 9-0 85 –

24. Suffolk Boston, Mass. 3-0 76 –

25. North Central Naperville, Ill. 0-0 69 –

Also receiving votes: Centenary (La.) 60, Marietta 59, Mass.-Boston 51, Kean 50, Webster 49, Washington & Jefferson 44, La Roche 32, Otterbein 30, Baldwin Wallace 26, Salisbury 25, Concordia (Ill.) 24, Washington (Mo.) 24, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 17, Southern Maine 17, Occidental 16, Chapman 15, Endicott 12, Illinois Wesleyan 12, Centre 10, Adrian 9, Eastern Conn. State 8, Amherst 7, Saint John’s (Minn.) 5, La Verne 3, UW-Oshkosh 3, Thomas More 2, Salve Regina 1, Trinity (Texas) 1, Western New England 1.

Dropped out: No. 16 Kean, No. 18 Marietta, No. 21 La Roache, No. 24 Baldwin Wallace, No. 25 Concordia-Chicago.