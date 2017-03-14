2017 NCBWA Division 2 National and Regional Polls

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) continues its tradition of NCAA Division II polls with its 2017 weekly surveys. Weekly polls will continue each week throughout the season.
2017 NCBWA DIVISION II POLL (MARCH 14)
Rk. School [1st place] Location Record Pts. Pvs.
1. USC Aiken [10] Aiken, S.C. 18-4 392 3
2. Central Missouri [4] Warrensburg, Mo. 15-4 381 2
3. Tampa [2] Tampa, Fla. 16-4 370 7
4. West Texas A&M Canyon, Texas 16-2 325 15
5. Chico State Chico, Calif. 19-4 321 13
6. Mercyhurst Erie, Pa. 8-1 309 8
7. Nova Southeastern Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 15-6 289 1
8. Angelo State San Angelo, Texas 16-2 288 4
9. Southern New Hampshire Manchester, N.H. 9-3 286 11
10. Grand Valley State Allendale, Mich. 8-4 242 6
11. Mount Olive Mount Olive, N.C. 19-5 233 17
12. Emporia State Emporia, Kan. 15-4 225 14
13. UC San Diego La Jolla, Calif. 15-4 208 19
14. Millersville Millersville, Pa. 11-4 202 12
15. Lynn Boca Raton, Fla. 16-7 160 23
16. North Georgia Dahlonega, Ga. 16-4 143 –
17. Indianapolis Indianapolis, Ind. 10-4 141 16
18. Azusa Pacific Azusa, Calif. 15-3 139 5
19. St. Edward’s Austin, Texas 15-8 99 –
20. Dixie State St. George, Utah 17-5 74 22
21. Francis Marion Florence, S.C. 19-4 73 9
22. Southern Arkansas Magnolia, Ark. 14-5 70 –
23. LIU Post Greenvale, N.Y. 7-4 65 20
24. Valdosta State Valdosta, Ga. 16-7 41 –
25. St. Joseph’s Rensselaer, Ind. 11-2 37 –
Also receiving votes: Lubbock Christian, Texas (15-7) 19; West Chester, Pa. (4-2) 18; St. Cloud State, Minn. (8-3) 12; California Baptist (16-6) 12; Catawba College, N.C. (16-7) 9; Felician, N.J. (7-5) 6; Delta State, Miss. (14-6) 5; Pt. Loma Nazarene, Calif. (14-3) 3; Colorado Mesa (13-7) 1.
Dropped out: No. 10 St. Edward’s (Texas); No. 14 St. Cloud State (Minn.); No. 16 UNC Pembroke; No. 20 Minnesota State; No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.); No. 25 West Chester (Pa.)
REGIONAL POLLS
Atlantic Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Mercyhurst (Pa.) -7-
|8-1
|127
|1
|2
|Millersville (Pa.) -5-
|11-4
|120
|2
|3
|West Chester (Pa.)
|4-2
|99
|3
|4
|Seton Hill (Pa.)
|6-4
|92
|T4
|5
|East Stroudsburg (Pa.)
|7-5
|65
|T4
|6
|Gannon (Pa.)
|9-5
|55
|6
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|10-3
|55
|7
|8
|Lock Haven (Pa.)
|8-2
|40
|RV
|9
|West Virginia State
|7-5
|19
|8
|10
|Pitt.-Johnstown (Pa.)
|8-7
|17
|10
Also receiving votes: Kutztown, Pa. (7-5) 10 points; Bloomsburg, Pa. (9-6) 9 points; Winston-Salem State, N.C. (10-11) 4 points; Virginia State (9-7) 2 points; Mansfield, Pa. (7-5) 1 point.
Central Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Central Missouri -5-
|15-4
|78
|1
|2
|Emporia State (Kan.) -2-
|15-4
|73
|2
|3
|Southern Arkansas
|14-5
|61
|4
|4
|St. Cloud State (Minn.)
|8-3
|45
|10
|5
|Central Oklahoma
|14-5-1
|38
|3
|6
|Arkansas Tech
|14-8
|33
|T5
|7
|Henderson State (Ark.)
|14-6
|32
|7
|8
|Missouri Western
|11-8
|30
|8
|9
|Washburn (Kan.)
|13-7
|15
|RV
|10
|Arkansas-Monticello
|11-8
|10
|RV
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|13-7
|10
|NR
Also receiving votes: Minnesota State (5-4) 8 points.
East Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Southern New Hampshire -9-
|9-3
|90
|1
|2
|LIU Post (N.Y.)
|7-4
|81
|2
|3
|Felician (N.J.)
|7-5
|63
|5
|4
|St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.)
|6-5
|59
|3
|5
|New Haven (Conn.)
|4-1
|55
|4
|6
|LeMoyne (N.Y.)
|8-5
|50
|6
|7
|Franklin Pierce (N.H.)
|6-5
|41
|7
|8
|Southern Connecticut State
|6-3-1
|23
|NR
|9
|Wilmington (Del.)
|6-5
|9
|NR
|10
|Bridgeport (Conn.)
|2-3
|8
|8
Also receiving votes: Dominican, N.Y. (4-4) 7 points; Queens, N.Y. (5-4) 5 points; Assumption, Mass. (7-6) 2 points; Nyack, N.Y. (6-5) 2 points.
Midwest Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Grand Valley State (Mich.) -6-
|8-4
|88
|1
|2
|Indianapolis (Ind.) -1-
|10-4
|78
|2
|3
|St. Joseph’s College (Ind.) -2-
|11-2
|74
|4
|4
|Quincy (Ill.)
|9-6
|64
|3
|5
|Rockhurst (Mo.)
|10-4
|41
|6
|6
|Findlay (Ohio)
|9-1
|39
|RV
|7
|Ohio Dominican
|7-1
|29
|RV
|8
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|6-5
|25
|5
|Bellarmine (Ken.)
|10-6
|25
|7
|10
|Northwood (Mich.)
|13-5
|19
|NR
Also receiving votes: Drury, Mo. (9-6) 11 points.
South Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Tampa (Fla.) -8-
|16-4
|98
|2
|2
|Nova Southeastern (Fla.) -2-
|15-6
|92
|1
|3
|Lynn (Fla.)
|16-7
|71
|4
|4
|Valdosta State (Ga.)
|16-7
|63
|5
|5
|Delta State (Miss.)
|14-6
|62
|3
|6
|Florida Southern
|14-6
|42
|9
|7
|Union (Tenn.)
|17-5
|40
|6
|8
|North Alabama
|13-7
|33
|7
|9
|Lee (Tenn.)
|15-6
|25
|8
|10
|West Alabama
|14-7
|8
|RV
Also receiving votes: Palm Beach Atlantic, Fla. (14-8) 7 points; Rollins, Fla. (14-6) 6 points; Florida Tech (13-8) 2 points; Tuskegee, Ala. (11-9) 1 point.
South Central Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|West Texas A&M -4-
|16-2
|82
|3
|2
|Angelo State (Texas) -5-
|16-2
|81
|1
|3
|St. Edward’s (Texas)
|15-8
|73
|4
|4
|Lubbock Christian (Texas)
|15-7
|55
|6
|5
|Colorado Mesa
|13-7
|54
|5
|6
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|11-4
|50
|2
|7
|Tarleton State (Texas)
|15-6
|37
|8
|8
|Eastern New Mexico
|17-5
|24
|10
|9
|Cameron (Okla.)
|15-6
|9
|9
|10
|Colorado Mines
|8-7
|8
|RV
Also receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Texas (9-11) 6 points; UC-Colorado Springs (10-9) 6 points; Regis, Colo. (10-7) 5 points; Rogers State, Okla. (13-8) 3 points; Oklahoma Christian (12-10) 2 points.
Southeast Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|USC Aiken -15-
|18-4
|150
|1
|2
|Mount Olive (N.C.)
|19-5
|129
|3
|3
|North Georgia
|16-4
|109
|6
|4
|Francis Marion (S.C.)
|19-4
|93
|2
|5
|Catawba College (N.C.)
|16-7
|91
|4
|6
|North Greenville (S.C.)
|20-5
|75
|8
|7
|Flagler (Fla.)
|16-7
|73
|5
|8
|Erskine (S.C.)
|18-6
|60
|7
|9
|UNC Pembroke
|16-7
|17
|9
|10
|Tusculum (Tenn.)
|13-8
|11
|NR
Also receiving votes: Columbus State, Ga. (12-8) 8 points; Georgia College (14-6) 6 points; Lenoir-Rhyne, N.C. (14-9) 2 points; Belmont-Abbey, N.C. (14-11) 1 point.
West Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Chico State (Calif.) -9-
|19-4
|90
|2
|2
|UC San Diego (Calif.)
|15-4
|69
|3
|3
|Azusa Pacific (Calif.)
|15-3
|64
|1
|Dixie State (Utah)
|17-5
|64
|4
|5
|California Baptist
|16-6
|62
|5
|6
|Point Loma (Calif.)
|14-3
|53
|6
|7
|Cal. St.-East Bay
|14-7
|27
|8
|8
|Western Oregon
|7-3
|18
|NR
|9
|Cal. St.-Monterey Bay
|12-9
|16
|7
|Cal. Poly-Pomona
|13-10
|16
|10
Also receiving votes: Cal. St. -Los Angeles (15-7) 15 points; Sonoma State, Calif. (8-8) 1 point.