2017 NCBWA Division 2 National and Regional Polls

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) continues its tradition of NCAA Division II polls with its 2017 weekly surveys. Weekly polls will continue each week throughout the season.

2017 NCBWA DIVISION II POLL (MARCH 14)

Rk. School [1st place] Location Record Pts. Pvs.

1. USC Aiken [10] Aiken, S.C. 18-4 392 3

2. Central Missouri [4] Warrensburg, Mo. 15-4 381 2

3. Tampa [2] Tampa, Fla. 16-4 370 7

4. West Texas A&M Canyon, Texas 16-2 325 15

5. Chico State Chico, Calif. 19-4 321 13

6. Mercyhurst Erie, Pa. 8-1 309 8

7. Nova Southeastern Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 15-6 289 1

8. Angelo State San Angelo, Texas 16-2 288 4

9. Southern New Hampshire Manchester, N.H. 9-3 286 11

10. Grand Valley State Allendale, Mich. 8-4 242 6

11. Mount Olive Mount Olive, N.C. 19-5 233 17

12. Emporia State Emporia, Kan. 15-4 225 14

13. UC San Diego La Jolla, Calif. 15-4 208 19

14. Millersville Millersville, Pa. 11-4 202 12

15. Lynn Boca Raton, Fla. 16-7 160 23

16. North Georgia Dahlonega, Ga. 16-4 143 –

17. Indianapolis Indianapolis, Ind. 10-4 141 16

18. Azusa Pacific Azusa, Calif. 15-3 139 5

19. St. Edward’s Austin, Texas 15-8 99 –

20. Dixie State St. George, Utah 17-5 74 22

21. Francis Marion Florence, S.C. 19-4 73 9

22. Southern Arkansas Magnolia, Ark. 14-5 70 –

23. LIU Post Greenvale, N.Y. 7-4 65 20

24. Valdosta State Valdosta, Ga. 16-7 41 –

25. St. Joseph’s Rensselaer, Ind. 11-2 37 –

Also receiving votes: Lubbock Christian, Texas (15-7) 19; West Chester, Pa. (4-2) 18; St. Cloud State, Minn. (8-3) 12; California Baptist (16-6) 12; Catawba College, N.C. (16-7) 9; Felician, N.J. (7-5) 6; Delta State, Miss. (14-6) 5; Pt. Loma Nazarene, Calif. (14-3) 3; Colorado Mesa (13-7) 1.

Dropped out: No. 10 St. Edward’s (Texas); No. 14 St. Cloud State (Minn.); No. 16 UNC Pembroke; No. 20 Minnesota State; No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.); No. 25 West Chester (Pa.)

REGIONAL POLLS

Atlantic Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Mercyhurst (Pa.) -7- 8-1 127 1 2 Millersville (Pa.) -5- 11-4 120 2 3 West Chester (Pa.) 4-2 99 3 4 Seton Hill (Pa.) 6-4 92 T4 5 East Stroudsburg (Pa.) 7-5 65 T4 6 Gannon (Pa.) 9-5 55 6 Charleston (W.Va.) 10-3 55 7 8 Lock Haven (Pa.) 8-2 40 RV 9 West Virginia State 7-5 19 8 10 Pitt.-Johnstown (Pa.) 8-7 17 10

Also receiving votes: Kutztown, Pa. (7-5) 10 points; Bloomsburg, Pa. (9-6) 9 points; Winston-Salem State, N.C. (10-11) 4 points; Virginia State (9-7) 2 points; Mansfield, Pa. (7-5) 1 point.

Central Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Central Missouri -5- 15-4 78 1 2 Emporia State (Kan.) -2- 15-4 73 2 3 Southern Arkansas 14-5 61 4 4 St. Cloud State (Minn.) 8-3 45 10 5 Central Oklahoma 14-5-1 38 3 6 Arkansas Tech 14-8 33 T5 7 Henderson State (Ark.) 14-6 32 7 8 Missouri Western 11-8 30 8 9 Washburn (Kan.) 13-7 15 RV 10 Arkansas-Monticello 11-8 10 RV Lindenwood (Mo.) 13-7 10 NR

Also receiving votes: Minnesota State (5-4) 8 points.

East Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Southern New Hampshire -9- 9-3 90 1 2 LIU Post (N.Y.) 7-4 81 2 3 Felician (N.J.) 7-5 63 5 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 6-5 59 3 5 New Haven (Conn.) 4-1 55 4 6 LeMoyne (N.Y.) 8-5 50 6 7 Franklin Pierce (N.H.) 6-5 41 7 8 Southern Connecticut State 6-3-1 23 NR 9 Wilmington (Del.) 6-5 9 NR 10 Bridgeport (Conn.) 2-3 8 8

Also receiving votes: Dominican, N.Y. (4-4) 7 points; Queens, N.Y. (5-4) 5 points; Assumption, Mass. (7-6) 2 points; Nyack, N.Y. (6-5) 2 points.

Midwest Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Grand Valley State (Mich.) -6- 8-4 88 1 2 Indianapolis (Ind.) -1- 10-4 78 2 3 St. Joseph’s College (Ind.) -2- 11-2 74 4 4 Quincy (Ill.) 9-6 64 3 5 Rockhurst (Mo.) 10-4 41 6 6 Findlay (Ohio) 9-1 39 RV 7 Ohio Dominican 7-1 29 RV 8 Wayne State (Mich.) 6-5 25 5 Bellarmine (Ken.) 10-6 25 7 10 Northwood (Mich.) 13-5 19 NR

Also receiving votes: Drury, Mo. (9-6) 11 points.

South Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Tampa (Fla.) -8- 16-4 98 2 2 Nova Southeastern (Fla.) -2- 15-6 92 1 3 Lynn (Fla.) 16-7 71 4 4 Valdosta State (Ga.) 16-7 63 5 5 Delta State (Miss.) 14-6 62 3 6 Florida Southern 14-6 42 9 7 Union (Tenn.) 17-5 40 6 8 North Alabama 13-7 33 7 9 Lee (Tenn.) 15-6 25 8 10 West Alabama 14-7 8 RV

Also receiving votes: Palm Beach Atlantic, Fla. (14-8) 7 points; Rollins, Fla. (14-6) 6 points; Florida Tech (13-8) 2 points; Tuskegee, Ala. (11-9) 1 point.

South Central Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 West Texas A&M -4- 16-2 82 3 2 Angelo State (Texas) -5- 16-2 81 1 3 St. Edward’s (Texas) 15-8 73 4 4 Lubbock Christian (Texas) 15-7 55 6 5 Colorado Mesa 13-7 54 5 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville 11-4 50 2 7 Tarleton State (Texas) 15-6 37 8 8 Eastern New Mexico 17-5 24 10 9 Cameron (Okla.) 15-6 9 9 10 Colorado Mines 8-7 8 RV

Also receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Texas (9-11) 6 points; UC-Colorado Springs (10-9) 6 points; Regis, Colo. (10-7) 5 points; Rogers State, Okla. (13-8) 3 points; Oklahoma Christian (12-10) 2 points.

Southeast Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 USC Aiken -15- 18-4 150 1 2 Mount Olive (N.C.) 19-5 129 3 3 North Georgia 16-4 109 6 4 Francis Marion (S.C.) 19-4 93 2 5 Catawba College (N.C.) 16-7 91 4 6 North Greenville (S.C.) 20-5 75 8 7 Flagler (Fla.) 16-7 73 5 8 Erskine (S.C.) 18-6 60 7 9 UNC Pembroke 16-7 17 9 10 Tusculum (Tenn.) 13-8 11 NR

Also receiving votes: Columbus State, Ga. (12-8) 8 points; Georgia College (14-6) 6 points; Lenoir-Rhyne, N.C. (14-9) 2 points; Belmont-Abbey, N.C. (14-11) 1 point.

West Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Chico State (Calif.) -9- 19-4 90 2 2 UC San Diego (Calif.) 15-4 69 3 3 Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 15-3 64 1 Dixie State (Utah) 17-5 64 4 5 California Baptist 16-6 62 5 6 Point Loma (Calif.) 14-3 53 6 7 Cal. St.-East Bay 14-7 27 8 8 Western Oregon 7-3 18 NR 9 Cal. St.-Monterey Bay 12-9 16 7 Cal. Poly-Pomona 13-10 16 10

Also receiving votes: Cal. St. -Los Angeles (15-7) 15 points; Sonoma State, Calif. (8-8) 1 point.