NCBWA Top 30 Poll (March 13th)

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

After TCU (preseason No. 1) held the No. 1 spot for the first three weeks, Louisville takes over the top spot for the first time this season. Oregon State moves up to No. 2, TCU drops to No. 3 and nine of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 12 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MARCH 13)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Louisville ACC 15-0 4

2. Oregon State Pac-12 14-1 5

3. TCU Big 12 12-3 1

4. Florida State ACC 13-3 3

5. Florida SEC 12-5 2

6. Arizona Pac-12 13-2 6

7. LSU SEC 12-4 7

8. Texas Tech Big 12 14-3 9

9. South Carolina SEC 11-5 8

10. Baylor Big 12 14-2 23

11. Clemson ACC 12-3 10

12. Cal State Fullerton Big West 9-5 14

13. North Carolina ACC 12-4 15

14. Texas A&M SEC 14-3 12

15. Virginia ACC 13-3 11

16. Stanford Pac-12 11-5 13

17. St. John’s Big East 12-2 20

18. East Carolina American Athletic 12-4 19

19. Louisiana Sun Belt 9-4 17

20. Oklahoma Big 12 17-2 29

21. Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 11-7 21

22. Michigan Big Ten 12-3 –

23. Louisiana Tech Conference USA 13-2 25

24. Florida Gulf Coast A-Sun 14-3 –

25. San Diego West Coast 10-3 –

26. Ole Miss SEC 11-5 18

27. UCF American Athletic 14-3 –

28. Missouri SEC 15-1 –

29. Vanderbilt SEC 11-6 26

30. Tennessee SEC 11-2 –

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Arkansas, Auburn, Dallas Baptist, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Houston, James Madison, Kansas State, Long Beach State, McNeese State, Mercer, Michigan State, Missouri State, New Mexico, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Oregon, Saint Louis, South Florida, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss, Tennessee Tech, Texas, UAB, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, Utah, Wake Forest, Washington.

Dropped out: Georgia Tech (16), North Carolina State (22), Houston (24), Dallas Baptist (27), Washington (28), Oklahoma State (30).

By conference: SEC 8, ACC 5, Big 12 4, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Sun Belt 2, A-Sun 1, Big East 1, Big Ten 1, Big West 1, Conference USA 1, West Coast 1.