CBD Photos of the Week (March 13th)

Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Here are the CBD Photos of the past week from our staff of photographers from across the country. Check them out below.

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Roberts can’t get the tag on Scott Hurst before he scores on Hildebrandt’s 3rd inning single – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Elliott Barzilli – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Niko Pacheco celebrates after his first inning double, scoring Persinger to tie the score – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keston Hiura is treated by Jake Hazard after scoring the first – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Aaron Cisneros gives thanks after his 5th inning home run to tie the game – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
