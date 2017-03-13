CBD Photos of the Week (March 13th)

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Jake Roberts can’t get the tag on Scott Hurst before he scores on Hildebrandt’s 3rd inning single – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Elliott Barzilli – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Niko Pacheco celebrates after his first inning double, scoring Persinger to tie the score – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Keston Hiura is treated by Jake Hazard after scoring the first – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Aaron Cisneros gives thanks after his 5th inning home run to tie the game – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

Reddit

More

Print

Email



Pocket

Pinterest





Here are the CBD Photos of the past week from our staff of photographers from across the country. Check them out below.