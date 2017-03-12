UC-Irvine Clinches Series Win Over TCU With 6-3 Victory, Looks For Sweep Sunday

Nick Lodolo – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Adrian Damla – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Devin Pettengill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Ryan Merrill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cam Warner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Ryan Merrill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Luken Baker – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Adam Alcantara – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Luken Baker – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alex Guenette – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cole Spear – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Christian Koss, Mason Hesse – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Keston Hiura, Cam Warner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cam Warner, Adrian Damla – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

UC-Irvine defeated TCU 6-3 to clinch the series against consensus number 1 TCU. Here are some of the best pics from the game.