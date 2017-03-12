College Baseball Daily

UC-Irvine Clinches Series Win Over TCU With 6-3 Victory, Looks For Sweep Sunday

Big 12, Big West, CBD Photo Gallery
Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

UC-Irvine defeated TCU 6-3 to clinch the series against consensus number 1 TCU. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

Nick Lodolo – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adrian Damla – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Devin Pettengill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Merrill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cam Warner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Merrill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Luken Baker – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adam Alcantara – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Luken Baker – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alex Guenette – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Spear – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Christian Koss, Mason Hesse – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keston Hiura, Cam Warner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cam Warner, Adrian Damla – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
