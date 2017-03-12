College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: Fullerton Takes Series From Gonzaga With 3-2 WIn

Jake Roberts can’t get the tag on Scott Hurst before he scores on Hildebrandt’s 3rd inning single – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

The Fullerton Titans took the final game of their series with Gonzaga by a score of 3-2. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

Blake Workman – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Persinger – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mac Lardner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Niko Pacheco celebrates after his first inning double, scoring Persinger to tie the score – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Justin Jacobs, Dillon Persinger – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Scott Hurst, Jake Roberts – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Roberts – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Scott Hurst beats the throw to the plate as Jake Roberts fields the throw – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Brown – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Tyler Frost – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Gunnar Schubert – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Calvin LeBrun – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brett Conine – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
