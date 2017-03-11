College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

UC Irvine Upsets #1 TCU 11-2 in Series Opener

General CBB News
Comments
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Louis Raymond held TCU to 2 runs in 6.2 innings for the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keston Hiura is treated by Jake Hazard after scoring the first – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Kreuter went 3 for 5, knocking in 3 runs scoring twice. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Hazard – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Christian Koss stands at third after his 1st inning 3 run triple – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Christian Koss – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brian Howard was only able to record 1 out against the Anteaters allowing 8 runs to score before being pulled in the 1st inning – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Eissler came in to stop UCI in the first. He threw 5 innings giving up 3 runs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adrian Damla saves the throw into the runner, forcing Nolan Brown – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Elliott Barzilli – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Merrill is forced at second but broke up the double play blocking Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Josh Watson beats the tag by Mikey Duarte stealing second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Evan Skoug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Updated: March 11, 2017 — 4:08 am
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme