Alabama defeats Arkansas Pine Bluff 6-5

Alabama defeated Arkansas Pine Bluff 6-5 on Thursday evening. Alabama Media Relations shared pics from the game which are below.

03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #28 Kyle Kaufman Photo by Nicole Rodriguez 03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #28 Kyle Kaufman Photo by Nicole Rodriguez
03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #1 Cobie Vance Photo by Nicole Rodriguez 03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #1 Cobie Vance Photo by Nicole Rodriguez
03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #22 Kyle Kaufman Photo by Nicole Rodriguez 03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #22 Kyle Kaufman Photo by Nicole Rodriguez
03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #11 Connor Short Photo by Nicole Rodriguez 03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #11 Connor Short Photo by Nicole Rodriguez
03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #21 Garret Rukes Photo by Nicole Rodriguez 03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #21 Garret Rukes Photo by Nicole Rodriguez
03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #5 Chandler Avant Photo by Nicole Rodriguez 03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #5 Chandler Avant Photo by Nicole Rodriguez
03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #14 Gene Wood Photo by Nicole Rodriguez 03-09-17 MBA vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff #14 Gene Wood Photo by Nicole Rodriguez

Updated: March 10, 2017 — 12:20 am
