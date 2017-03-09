ACC Weekend Notes (March 10th-12th)

FROM ACC PRESS RELEASE

The weekend schedule has been altered at several sites due to potentially unfavorable weather conditions, but the ACC is set to begin conference play in earnest. The first group of three-game ACC series of the 2017 season features Notre Dame at defending league champion Clemson, Pitt at Louisville, Boston College at Florida State, Virginia Tech at Duke, NC State at Wake Forest, Virginia at North Carolina, and Georgia Tech at Miami.

Seven ACC teams enter conference play ranked among the nation’s in this week’s NCBWA poll, led by three in the top 10 with Florida State at No. 3, Louisville at No. 4 and Clemson at No. 10. Virginia is ranked No. 11, followed by North Carolina (15th), Georgia Tech (16th) and NC State (22nd).

Louisville, which has won 28 consecutive regular-season games and stands 12-0 this season, boasts the NCBWA Player of the Month in junior two-way standout Brendan McKay … A native of Darlington, Pennsylvania, McKay had a prolific February, both at the plate and on the mound as UofL’s Friday-night ace. Over the course of the seven-game month, McKay hit .619 (13-for-21) with a double, three homers and 11 RBI. He drew six walks and was hit by two pitches, striking out just once. In two Friday-night starts, McKay posted wins and a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings. He allowed only six hits and four walks, striking out 14.

With nine consecutive wins, Florida State owns its longest winning streak since winning 11 in a row early in the 2015 season … Duke sophomore Jimmy Herron went 6-for-9 in two nonconference games earlier this week and carries a team-best nine-game hitting streak into the start of league play … Wednesday’s win over UNC Wilmington marked the sixth consecutive game this season in which NC State has not committed a fielding error … Wake Forest will enter its home series against the Wolfpack fresh off a 13-8 win over defending College World Series champion Coastal Carolina on Wednesday. Jake Mueller led the way offensively, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Ben Breazeale was 3-for-6 with a homer, double and three runs scored. Wake Forest pitchers combined to strike out 13 Chanticleers.

Seven ACC catchers were named to the Johnny Bench Award Watch List this week: Clemson’s Chris Williams, Duke’s Chris Proctor, Georgia Tech’s Joey Bart, Louisville’s Colby Fitch, Notre Dame’s Ryan Lidge, Florida State’s Cal Raleigh and Wake Forest’s Ben Breazeale.

Weekend Schedule

Boston College at #3 Florida State *

Friday, 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Sunday, 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

#16 Georgia Tech at Miami *

Friday, 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Sunday, 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

#22 NC State at Wake Forest *

Friday, 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, DH (ACC Network Extra)

Notre Dame at #10 Clemson *

Friday, 6:30 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, 4 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Sunday, 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Pitt at #4 Louisville *

Friday, 4 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Sunday, 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

#11 Virginia at #15 North Carolina *

Friday, 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, 12 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, DH (ACC Network Extra)

Virginia Tech at Duke *

Friday, 4 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Saturday, DH (ACC Network Extra)