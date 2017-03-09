2017 Johnny Bench Award Watch List

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced the official watch list for the 2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com. Eighty-five catchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 1, 2017.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 17, 2017. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 5, 2017. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 20th Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 29, 2017.

2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com Watch List

Hunter Allen JR Alabama State University

Bryndan Arredondo SR Lamar University

Justin Bardwell SO Fordham University

Jared Barnes JR University of South Alabama

Joey Bart SO Georgia Tech

Ellis Bitar JR Cornell University

Brett Bond JR University of Missouri

Ben Breazeale SR Wake Forest University

Kyle Brennan SR University of Buffalo

Matt Byars SR Michigan State University

Micahel Cantu JR University of Texas

Phil Capra SO Wagner College

Brandon Chapman JR George Washington University

Brady Cox SR University of Texas, Arlington

Chris Cullen SO University of South Carolina

Michael Curry SO University of Georgia

Nick Dalesandro SO Purdue University

Jason Delay SR Vanderbilt University

Dominic DiCaprio SO Rice University

Troy Dixon SR St. John’s University

Matt Duce JR Dallas Baptist University

Josh Ellis SR Harvard University

Michael Emodi SO Creighton University

Hunter Fain SO Morehead State University

Nick Feight JR UNC Wilmington

Justin Felix JR Arkansas State University

Sam Ferri FR Arizona State University

Ryan Fineman SO Indiana University

Colby Fitch JR University of Louisville

Ivan Gonzalez SO West Virginia University

Tim Graul SR University of Pennsylvania

Dempsey Grover JR UC Santa Barbara

Austin Hale JR Stetson University

Chris Hudgins JR Cal State Fullerton

Brandon Johnson JR University of Richmond

Cooper Johnson FR University of Mississippi

Clark Kahawaii SR Stephen F. Austin University

Scott Kapers SO Valparaiso University

Cameron Knight SR University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Justin Kunz SO Gardner-Webb University

Jake Kusz SR UNC Greensboro

Shea Langeliers FR Baylor University

Tyler Lawrence SR Murray State University

Brian Lees SR Southeast Missouri State

Spencer Levine JR Florida Gulf Coast

Ryan Lidge SR University of Notre Dame

Blake Logan SR Auburn University

Peyton Maddox JR Virginia Military Institute

Phil Madonna JR Siena College

Nick Meyer SO Cal Poly

Dominic Miroglio JR University of San Francisco

Joey Morgan JR University of Washington

James Morisano JR Saint Louis Uniiversity

Hagen Owenby JR East Tennessee State University

Michael Papierski JR Lousiana State University

Clay Payne SR Belmont University

Fabian Pena SO Manhattan College

Chris Proctor SO Duke University

Kevin Radziewicz JR Fairfield University

Cal Raleigh SO Florida State University

Robie Rojas SR Sam Houston State University

Josh Rolette SO Kansas State University

Hayden Senger SO Miami University

Jake Sidwell SR Davidson College

Evan Skoug JR Texas Christian University

Ryan Sloniger SO Penn State

Chase Smartt SO Troy University

Nate Soria JR Xavier University

Deon Stafford Jr. JR Saint Joseph’s University

Logan Starnes SR Eastern Kentucky University

Zac Susi SO University of Connecticut

Tim Susnara JR University of Oregon

Babe Thomas SR Winthrop University

Joey Thomas JR University of Cincinnati

Nick Tierno SR University of Delaware

Zach Tondi JR James Madison University

Gunnar Troutwine JR Wichita State University

Daulton Varsho JR University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Carson Waln SR Wofford College

Travis Watkins SR East Carolina University

Harrison Wenson SR University of Michigan

Matt Whatley JR Oral Roberts University

Jesse Wilkening SO University of Nebraska

Chris Williams JR Clemson University

Connor Wong JR University of Hourston