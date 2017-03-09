2017 Johnny Bench Award Watch List

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced the official watch list for the 2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com. Eighty-five catchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 1, 2017.
The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 17, 2017. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 5, 2017. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 20th Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 29, 2017.
2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com Watch List
Hunter Allen JR Alabama State University
Bryndan Arredondo SR Lamar University
Justin Bardwell SO Fordham University
Jared Barnes JR University of South Alabama
Joey Bart SO Georgia Tech
Ellis Bitar JR Cornell University
Brett Bond JR University of Missouri
Ben Breazeale SR Wake Forest University
Kyle Brennan SR University of Buffalo
Matt Byars SR Michigan State University
Micahel Cantu JR University of Texas
Phil Capra SO Wagner College
Brandon Chapman JR George Washington University
Brady Cox SR University of Texas, Arlington
Chris Cullen SO University of South Carolina
Michael Curry SO University of Georgia
Nick Dalesandro SO Purdue University
Jason Delay SR Vanderbilt University
Dominic DiCaprio SO Rice University
Troy Dixon SR St. John’s University
Matt Duce JR Dallas Baptist University
Josh Ellis SR Harvard University
Michael Emodi SO Creighton University
Hunter Fain SO Morehead State University
Nick Feight JR UNC Wilmington
Justin Felix JR Arkansas State University
Sam Ferri FR Arizona State University
Ryan Fineman SO Indiana University
Colby Fitch JR University of Louisville
Ivan Gonzalez SO West Virginia University
Tim Graul SR University of Pennsylvania
Dempsey Grover JR UC Santa Barbara
Austin Hale JR Stetson University
Chris Hudgins JR Cal State Fullerton
Brandon Johnson JR University of Richmond
Cooper Johnson FR University of Mississippi
Clark Kahawaii SR Stephen F. Austin University
Scott Kapers SO Valparaiso University
Cameron Knight SR University of Arkansas at Little Rock
Justin Kunz SO Gardner-Webb University
Jake Kusz SR UNC Greensboro
Shea Langeliers FR Baylor University
Tyler Lawrence SR Murray State University
Brian Lees SR Southeast Missouri State
Spencer Levine JR Florida Gulf Coast
Ryan Lidge SR University of Notre Dame
Blake Logan SR Auburn University
Peyton Maddox JR Virginia Military Institute
Phil Madonna JR Siena College
Nick Meyer SO Cal Poly
Dominic Miroglio JR University of San Francisco
Joey Morgan JR University of Washington
James Morisano JR Saint Louis Uniiversity
Hagen Owenby JR East Tennessee State University
Michael Papierski JR Lousiana State University
Clay Payne SR Belmont University
Fabian Pena SO Manhattan College
Chris Proctor SO Duke University
Kevin Radziewicz JR Fairfield University
Cal Raleigh SO Florida State University
Robie Rojas SR Sam Houston State University
Josh Rolette SO Kansas State University
Hayden Senger SO Miami University
Jake Sidwell SR Davidson College
Evan Skoug JR Texas Christian University
Ryan Sloniger SO Penn State
Chase Smartt SO Troy University
Nate Soria JR Xavier University
Deon Stafford Jr. JR Saint Joseph’s University
Logan Starnes SR Eastern Kentucky University
Zac Susi SO University of Connecticut
Tim Susnara JR University of Oregon
Babe Thomas SR Winthrop University
Joey Thomas JR University of Cincinnati
Nick Tierno SR University of Delaware
Zach Tondi JR James Madison University
Gunnar Troutwine JR Wichita State University
Daulton Varsho JR University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Carson Waln SR Wofford College
Travis Watkins SR East Carolina University
Harrison Wenson SR University of Michigan
Matt Whatley JR Oral Roberts University
Jesse Wilkening SO University of Nebraska
Chris Williams JR Clemson University
Connor Wong JR University of Hourston