College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

Holy Cross End 7 Game, Season Opening, Losing Streak Agains UCR 5-4 in Series Finally

General CBB News
Comments
Holy Cross’s Chris Rinaldi and Cam O’Neill can’t get to Schultz’s single – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alex Voitik – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Holy Cross’s bats came alive against Riverside pitching for 5 runs on 11 hits. Thomas Russo knocked in 2 RBIs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cody Sporrer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Austin Masel takes a rest after crashing into the wall on Aaron Cisneros’s 2nd inning double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Steven Mercado II, Aaron Cisneros great each other after scorning – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cam O’Neill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alex Voitik – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Thomas Russo doubles off the right field wall – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cade Peters fields the ball off the wall and throws Russo trying to reach 3rd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cam O’Neill scores on Russo’s double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Aaron Cisneros gives thanks after his 5th inning home run to tie the game – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Aaron Cisneros, Cade Peters – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Casey Worden – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kellen McCormick – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kellen McCormick, Alex Voitik – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Thomas Russo knocks down the ball, but is unable to make the play on Sporrer’s shot down the line – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Updated: March 8, 2017 — 5:46 pm
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme