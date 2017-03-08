College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: FIU pounds Miami (FL) 12-1

Florida International defeated Miami (FL) 12-1 allowing only three hits behind seven strong innings from Robert Garcia while JC Escarra went 2-2 at the plate including a homer while driving in four runs. Here are some of the best pics from the game from Mario Terrana. 

