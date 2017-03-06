CBD Photos of the Week (March 6th)

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Jake Hirabayashi leaps into teammates arms after scoring the winning run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dodgertown Classic – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Freddie Smith – Photo by Mark Alexander Dodgertown Classic – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos Dodgertown Classic – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

Reddit

More

Print

Email



Pocket

Pinterest





Here are the CBD Photos of the Week throughout College Baseball from our team of photographers. You can check them out below.