2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll (March 6th)

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

TCU (preseason No. 1) has held the No. 1 spot for the third week. Florida remains No. 2 and eight of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by eight different conferences (11 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MARCH 6) Rk. School Conference Record Pvs. 1. TCU Big 12 10-1 1 2. Florida SEC 10-2 2 3. Florida State ACC 9-2 5 4. Louisville ACC 11-0 6 5. Oregon State Pac-12 10-1 4 6. Arizona Pac-12 10-1 9 7. LSU SEC 9-3 3 8. South Carolina SEC 7-5 7 9. Texas Tech Big 12 11-2 11 10. Clemson ACC 8-3 17 11. Virginia ACC 11-1 10 12. Texas A&M SEC 9-3 12 13. Stanford Pac-12 9-3 16 14. Cal State Fullerton Big West 5-4 4 15. North Carolina ACC 9-3 8 16. Georgia Tech ACC 9-2 19 17. Louisiana Sun Belt 6-4 – 18. Ole Miss SEC 7-4 13 19. East Carolina American Athletic 8-3 – 20. St. John’s Big East 10-1 18 21. Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 9-5 21 22. N.C. State ACC 6-5 – 23. Baylor Big 12 11-1 – 24. Houston American Athletic 7-3 22 25. Louisiana Tech Conference USA 11-1 – 26. Vanderbilt SEC 7-5 15 27. Dallas Baptist Missouri Valley 8-3 – 28. Washington Pac-12 7-4 28 29. Oklahoma Big 12 13-1 23 30. Arkansas SEC 8-3 20 Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Arizona State, Auburn, Bethune-Cookman, Cal State Bakersfield, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida A&M, James Madison, Kansas State, Kentucky, Lafayette, Long Beach State, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Missouri State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Saint Louis, Saint Mary’s, Sam Houston State, San Diego, South Florida, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Texas, Towson, UC Riverside, UCF, UCLA, USC, Utah, Wake Forest, Washington State, Wright State. Dropped out: Utah (24), Mississippi State (25), UCF (26), Texas (27), Rice (28), UC Santa Barbara (30). By conference: SEC 9, ACC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 5, Big West 2, American Athletic 2, Conference USA 1, Sun Belt 1.