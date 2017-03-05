College Baseball Daily

Photo Gallery: Alabama 10 Louisiana Monroe 3

Alabama defeated Louisiana Monroe 10-3 on Sunday to completing the weekend sweep. Here are some of the best pics courtesy of Alabama Media Relations.

03-05-17 MBA v ULM #7 Chandler Taylor Greg Goff Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #7 Chandler Taylor Greg Goff Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #25 Dylan Duarte Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #25 Dylan Duarte Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #1 Cobie Vance Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #1 Cobie Vance Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #5 Chandler Avant Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #5 Chandler Avant Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #19 Logan Carey Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #19 Logan Carey Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #5 Chandler Avant Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #5 Chandler Avant Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #3 Will Lumpkin Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #3 Will Lumpkin Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #22 Hunter Alexander Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #22 Hunter Alexander Photo by Shelby Akin
03-05-17 MBA v ULM #19 Logan Carey Photo by Shelby Akin 03-05-17 MBA v ULM #19 Logan Carey Photo by Shelby Akin
