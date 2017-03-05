Michigan Tops USC in Dodgertown Classic

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

Reddit

More

Print

Email



Pocket

Pinterest





The Michigan Wolverines picked up a 4-1 victory over USC on Saturday evening. Here are some of the best pics from the game.