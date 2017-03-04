College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photo Gallery: San Diego Defeats USC 8-3

CBD Photo Gallery, Pac-12, West Coast Conference
Comments

University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos

San Diego defeated USC 8-3 on Friday evening. Here are some of the best pictures from CBD and BHEPhotos contributor Eric Dearborn.

University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
University of San Diego Defeats USC 8-3 Photo By Eric Dearborn, BHEphotos
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme