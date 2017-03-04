College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

UCLA Defeats Michigan in Walk-Off Fashion

General CBB News
Comments
Griffin Canning threw 8 scoreless innings, striking out 12 for the no decision – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Bivens forces out Daniel Amaral – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Griffin Canning threw 8 scoreless innings, striking out 12 for the no decision – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Rosica – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Michael Brdar – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Oliver Jaskie struck out 6 batters over 6 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chase Strumpf’s 9 inning lead off double came around to score the winning run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Harrison Wenson leaps for a foul bunt – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Michael Brdar hit the turf to avoid colliding with Johnny Slater – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Kreidler tags out Ako Thomas trying to steal 3rd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ako Thomas – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Tommy Henry picked up the loss, giving up a ninth inning unearned run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brian Gadsby picks up the win for UCLA – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brian Gadsby fields Michael Brdar’s bunt – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
A young UCLA fan shows his excitement after Strumpf’s double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brett Stephens lays down the bunt which led to the error and game winning run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Hirabayashi slides into 3rd making it impossible for Drew Lugbauer to field the throw – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Drew Lugbauer hits the ground hard after being knocked down during Lugbauer’s slide – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Tommy Henry walks off the fied with his head down as the Bruins race out on the field after the winning run scores – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Hirabayashi leaps into teammates arms after scoring the winning run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Updated: March 4, 2017 — 3:55 pm
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme