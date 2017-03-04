College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CSUN Upsets Vanderbilt 6-4

General CBB News
Comments
Kyle Wright – Photo by Mark Alexander
Conner Kaiser – Photo by Mark Alexander
Freddie Smith – Photo by Mark Alexander
Will Toffey celebrates his first inning two run home run – Photo by Mark Alexander
Freddie Smith – Photo by Mark Alexander
Alonzo Jones celebrates double – Photo by Mark Alexander
– Photo by Mark Alexander
Justin Turner – Photo by Mark Alexander
Albie Weiss pumped after 9th inning homerun – Photo by Mark Alexander
Updated: March 4, 2017 — 2:26 pm
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme