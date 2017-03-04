CBD Column: Shriners Classic Day 2 Thoughts

Game 1: Texas Tech 5 Ole Miss 1

Texas Tech OF Tanner Gardner had his best game of the season so far. Struggling to find hits after leading the B12 in hitting last season, Gardner had a pair of hits and four RBI on the day.

Texas Tech SP Steven Gingery went 8 IP with 8 Ks, allowing a run in his final inning. Gingery improved his ERA to 1.23 through 3 games, striking out 23 in his 22 innings of work this year.

Texas Tech improves to 10-2 on the season, notching their second win against the SEC in four tries.

Ole Miss CF Ryan Olenek collected a pair of hits in four at bats, including an RBI double in the 8th to give the Rebels their first run of the Classic.

Rebel pitching made it an easy day for their defense, striking out 14 Red Raiders. Ole Miss relievers, Ryan Rolison and Houston Roth, struck out eight batters in their four innings of relief work.

The Rebels dropped their third straight contest after winning their first seven. They are now 6-2 against ranked teams.

Game 2: LSU 4 Baylor 0

Steven McLean was the lone bright spot for the Baylor offense. The junior 3B started the night off with a double to the RF corner, and singled in the fourth.

Baylor RHP Montana Hudson started the game with four strong shutout innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth innings. The junior allowed ten hits and four runs, three earned, during his outing, but struck out five LSU hitters on the night.

The Bears were finally defeated after starting off a hot 10-0 for the year.

LSU had a strong night from both Jake Slaughter and Greg Diechmann. Slaughter collected three singles, while Diechmann upped his home run total on the year to five with a solo shot into the right field stands to lead off the sixth.

Kramer Robertson had a rough night at the plate, but showed off his ability on defense. The highlight for the junior came on a leaping catch of Kameron Esthay’s seventh inning foul ball that sent both Robertson and 3B Josh Smith into the stands.

Jordan Poche continued his torrid start, throwing seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits and striking out five. The junior lefty has only given up four hits on the year through his three starts, and boasts a perfect ERA.

LSU bounced back from their Friday loss to TCU with a strong shutout of a hot Baylor team. The Tigers improve to 9-2 on the year.